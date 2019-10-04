Ravis KennedyMarch 1, 1973 - Sept. 20, 2019Ravis Kennedy passed Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 5, in the chapel of Dorsey-Keatts. Interment will follow at Doris Miller M.P.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

