Michael A. KennedyJan. 17, 1959 - Oct. 7, 2018On Sunday, October 7, 2018, Michael was called home to be with the Lord.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 20, at Lakeshore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco, Texas. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 19, at the funeral home.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

