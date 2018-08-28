Dr. Forrest KennedyNov. 22, 1925 - Aug. 27, 2018Dr. Forrest L. Kennedy, age 92, of Groesbeck, Texas passed away Monday, August 27, 2018.Visitation will be held at the Pavilion in Faulkenberry Cemetery, Groesbeck, TX, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, followed by Graveside Services at 10:00 a.m.Forrest was born November 22, 1925 to A.D. and Ora Kennedy in Groesbeck. He attended school in Groesbeck and graduated with the class of 1943. While attending high school, Forrest quarterbacked the football team of 1942 under his uncle, Coach Charles Laurence. After graduation, Forrest played tailback for a year at the University of Texas, before being drafted into the Army, which ended his football career.He was drafted in March 1944, and honorably discharged in May 1946, with the rank Sergeant Company A 62nd Medical Training Battalion.After being discharged from the Army, Forrest attended Baylor University until he graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Surgery in Kansas City, MO, and graduated in 1955. He served a one-year internship at Ft. Worth Osteopathic Hospital, before beginning his medical practice as a certified family practitioner in Mansfield, TX in 1957. He practiced there until his retirement in 1990. Missing his practice, he practiced two more years on a part-time basis at Limestone County Free Clinic before finally retiring again.Forrest belonged to The Texas Osteopathic Association, Texas Medical Foundation, and was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.He is preceded in death by his parents and aunt and uncle, Altaree and Charles Laurence.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diane of Groesbeck; son, Forrest L. (Scooter) Kennedy, Jr. and wife, Terry of Groesbeck; and step-son, Jim Lewis and wife, Sherri of Burleson. Also survivors include granddaughters, Michelle Hobbs and husband, Jared of Hewitt, Krystal Paris and husband, Ronny of Waco, Cassie Kennedy of Dallas; step-grandson, Casey Lewis and wife, Bonnie of Burleson, Garett Lewis of Burleson, Apryl Caffey and husband, Coyt of Burleson, and Caryl and husband, Justin of Burleson; and great grandchildren, Zoe and Trey Paris, Colby Hobbs, Braydon and Marleigh Lewis.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
