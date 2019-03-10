Mary KempOct. 14, 1932 - March 7, 2019Mary Kemp passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Providence Hospital. Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Littlepage Funeral Home in Mart, Texas. Tom Keener of the Mart Church of Christ will officiate. A visitation with the family will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Littlepage Funeral HomeMary was born October 14, 1932, in Ben Hur, Texas, to Benjamin Franklin and Jewel Estelle (Holder) Ramsey. She attended Mart Public Schools and was a 1950 honor graduate of MHS. She attended Southern Methodist University and graduated in May of 1953.Jim Kemp attended a Christmas party in December 1952 and set eyes on the most beautiful girl in the world. He and Mary were engaged four months later and were married on September 26, 1953, after he finished basic training at Ft. Bliss, Texas. During their two year stay in El Paso, Mary taught school in the El Paso ISD. After Jim's separation from the Army, the couple returned to Mart to Jim's teaching and coaching job. In 1956, Karen was the first addition to the family. In 1958, Bruce completed the family.Mary's love for her family was exceeded only by her love of the Lord. Everyone who met Mary was captivated by her sharp mind and her delightful sense of humor. After the kids were older, Mary returned to teaching and taught fifth grade math and eighth grade computer literacy for 29 years in the Mart system.Preceding Mary in death were her parents; two brothers, Bruce Ramsey and Dayton Ramsey; and sister, Linda Ramsey Payne.Surviving Mary are her husband, Jim; daughter, Karen Richardson and husband, Billy, of Waco; son, Bruce Kemp and wife, Kyle, of Houston; grandson, Brian Richardson and wife, Brenda, of Decatur, Alabama; granddaughter, Sarah Kemp of College Station; great-granddaughters, Braelyn and Belle Richardson of Decatur, Alabama; two sisters, Dorothy Erwin of Rockford, Illinois, and Carmen McKinney of Malvern, Arkansas; brother, Howard Ramsey and wife, Merrill, of Georgetown, Texas; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.Littlepage Funeral HomeSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
