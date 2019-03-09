Mary KempOct. 14, 1932 - March 7, 2019Services for Mary Kemp will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Littlepage Funeral Home. Visitation will be held immediately before the service from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday. Burial will follow at the Mart Cemetery. LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

