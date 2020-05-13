Marvin Ray Kemp Nov. 5, 1950 - May 10, 2020 Marvin Ray Kemp, 69, better known as "Popeye" and "Pawpaw Cooter" departed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Marvin was born on November 5, 1950 to Merell and Maurine (Ivy) Kemp. He was preceded in death by his father, Merell Kemp; two brothers, Johnny and Melvin Kemp; sister, Melissa Kemp; and ex-wife, Bonnie Sue Fitch. Marvin is survived by his devoted and loving mother, Maurine (Ivy) Kemp; his one and only child, the love of his life, whom he was so proud of, Jennifer (Kemp) Armstrong and husband, Shawn; grandchildren, Gareth Richards, Brittany Anderson and Colby Thomas; his great-grandchildren, Tanner Lanford Jr. and Victoria Richards; his brothers, Kenneth (Linda) Kemp, Mark (Melanie) Kemp, and David Kemp; his sisters, Shirley Jenkins, and Judy (Ronnie) Graham and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. A special thanks to his niece and caregiver, Tanya Murnahan. Marvin was a gentle and loving man who enjoyed fishing, drinking a cold one and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please check www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com for service information and to sign the online guest book.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Kemp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

