Kenneth Kemp
March 28, 1947 - May 24, 2020
Kenneth Merell Kemp, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Kenneth was born March 28, 1947 in Waco, Texas to Merell and Floy (Ivy) Kemp. He married Linda Popham on August 16, 1966. He enjoyed fishing, raising cattle and especially liked drinking coffee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merell Kemp; his sister, Melissa Kemp; and his brothers, Marvin Kemp, Melvin Kemp and Johnny Kemp.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kemp; his mother, Floy Maurine Kemp; his daughter, Cassondra Glenn; his son, Kenneth Kemp Jr. and his wife, Vickie; his sisters, Shirley Jenkins, and Judy Graham and her husband, Ronnie; his brothers, Mark Kemp and his wife Melanie, and David Kemp; his grandchildren, Justin Kemp and his wife, Sydney, McKensie Kemp, and Courtney Nolan and her husband, Brian; his great-grandchildren, Railynn Nolan, Orin Nolan, Hadley Johnson and Kolt Kemp; and many nieces and nephews.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.