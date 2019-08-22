Permelia Elizabeth KellyNov. 27, 1932 - Aug. 14, 2019Liz passed away August 14, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, also at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Permelia Elizabeth Kelly "Liz" was born to Emmett Brian and Bessie Boatwright Kelly on November 27, 1932 in Falls County, Texas, the fifth of ten children. She grew up in the Kosse-Blue Ridge area and the family later moved to Rule, Texas. In the early fifties, Liz moved to Waco where she met Elwin Cook. They were married in 1954 and had one son, Michael.Liz worked most of her life in the restaurant business, starting out as a waitress and later operating her own businesses. She opened the Hitching Post Café in Bellmead, Texas in 1970 and operated it until 1978. She spent some time as a book keeper for a local insurance agency, and then managed Jess Radle's Steak House for a few years. In 1991, she purchased the Trading House Bar and Grill and operated it for the next sixteen years. She was proud that her clientele included bankers, lawyers, bikers, ranchers, and farmers. She once said, "Everyone knows where to get a good meal." She had to sell the business in 2007, due to failing health.She enjoyed gardening, crappie fishing, square dancing, a good game of Forty-Two, and cooking, to which many will testify she was a very good cook.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ethelene Baulch; sisters-in-law, Francis Kelly and Jo Ann Kelly; brothers, L.W. Kelly, Sterling Kelly, George Kelly, Oscar Kelly, and Charley Kelly; brother-in-law, Buck Morrison; and husbands, Elwin Cook and George McCollaum.She is survived by a son, Michael Cook; grandsons, Michael Cook and fiancée, Lucinda Reed, and Brian Cook and wife, Nichole; sisters, Earlene Morrison and Francis Saxon and husband, J.M. Saxon; sisters-in-law, Lorine Kelly, Sandra Kelly, and Sylvia Kelly; brother, Billy Kelly; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Alzheimer's Association, or Shriner's Children's Hospital would be greatly appreciated.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
