John David Kelly, Jr.Sept. 7, 1958 - Jan. 6, 2019John David Kelly, Jr., of Waco, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by Christian mass at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 19, at Sacred Heart Church, with Father Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. A family gathering will take place after mass at the parish hall.John was born September 7, 1958, in Waco, Texas, to John David and Leora Kelly, Sr.He was employed with the City of Waco, as Senior Keeper and Zoo Ranger at the Cameron Park Zoo.He was a devoted husband of 32 years and will be missed by all his family.He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Peña Kelly; two sisters, Kathleen Lanier and husband, Tommy, and Mary Francis Simmons.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cameron Park Zoo.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.