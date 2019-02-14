Bobbie J. KellySept. 8, 1935 - Feb. 6, 2019Bobbie Jean Edmonson Kelly, 83, of Waco, Texas, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2019.Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 16, at Toliver Chapel MBC, with The Rev. Dr. Jimmy D. Hunter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service, beginning at 10 a.m. The Wake will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 15, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

