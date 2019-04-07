Stanley Ward KelleyJune 6, 1932 - March 21, 2019Stanley Ward Kelley, 86, of Waco, TX, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019.Stan was born June 6, 1932, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Asa Kelley and Flora (Baragar) Kelley. He lived most of his early years in the Lowell, Michigan, area. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, he worked as a radio technician and taught Sunday school at a local church. In his class, he met the love of his life, M. Dean Greene. She served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. Stan and Dean married on September 3, 1954, at the Submarine Base Chapel in Honolulu. They were married for 62 years until Dean's passing on September 20, 2016.Stan graduated from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, with a bachelor's and a master's degree in business. He worked as a Human Resources Director for the City of Kalamazoo, and later, WMU. His interest in labor relations and personnel issues began when he was on the debate team in high school. Stan and Dean ministered together locally at Calvary Bible Church in Kalamazoo and Camp Barakel in Fairview, Michigan. Upon moving to Waco, Texas, in 1993, they spent time with their family and took several missionary trips to Russia and Montana. Stan taught an Adult 1 Sunday School class at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson for many years. He was dedicated to sharing his love for Jesus and the reality of Heaven to those around him. His greatest concern as he neared the end of his life was that his family and friends knew that same reality.Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Dean; his parents, Asa and Flora; one brother, Robert; and three sisters, Joan, Charlotte, and Patricia.He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Landa (Terry), and Susan Claybrook Ortiz (Joe); grandchildren, Michael, Erin, Joseph, Matthew, and Richard; siblings, Gordon Kelley (Marcia), Leo Kelley (Elaine), Ray Kelley (Helen), Donna Anderson (Jim); sister-in-law, Mildred Kelley; many nieces and nephews; and numerous cherished friends at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, Calvary Bible Church, and Camp Barakel.In keeping with Stan's wishes, there will be a private family service. Memorial contributions may be made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson, Texas, or Camp Barakel in Fairview, Michigan.The family wishes to thank Dr. Bond Browder and Missy McFarland; the staff of Southern Care Hospice Services; and the many dedicated caregivers from Home Instead, Heartis Waco, and Wesley Woods Rehabilitation and Healthcare. A special thanks to his great-godson, Joshua Patterson, and grandson, Richard Parrish, for their loving care and companionship these past few years.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
