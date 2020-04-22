Mary Keller
Feb. 1, 1934 - April 18, 2020
Mary Virginia Perdichi Keller, born February 1, 1934, in Waco, Texas, passed away on April 18, 2020.
She was a force of nature and will be sadly missed!
Survivors include her son, Daniel Keller of Tampa, FL; daughter, Elaina Wardell of Newnan, GA; sister, Christine Niekamp of Waco; brother, John Perdichi and sister-in-law, Barbara, of Waco; brother-in-law, John Vanston of her late sister Angela, of Austin, TX. She was blessed with 13 nieces and nephews along with 17 grandnieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42nd St., Waco TX 76710, or call 254-722-9317.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
