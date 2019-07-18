Debra KelinskeOct. 1, 1953 - July 14, 2019Debra Kay Scott Kelinske, 65, formally of Waco, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeb Barr officiating.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

