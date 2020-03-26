Mary Keitt
July 21, 1934 - March 22, 2020
Mary Beth Hardin Keitt, 85, of Waco, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. The family will hold a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard and a larger celebration of life in the summer. Mary Beth was born July 21, 1934, to Doss and Mae (Evans) Hardin, and raised on her parents' farm in Prairie Hill, Texas. She graduated from Prairie Hill School in 1951. She attended McLennan Community College and 4-C College, and worked for many years as a secretary and bookkeeper. She met her husband, William W. Keitt, a charter pilot, while she was working as a flight coordinator at McGregor Airport. They married in 1967 and welcomed two children, Elizabeth and William. She joined the United Methodist Church as a young woman and raised her children in the faith. She was a member of Texas Democratic Women, the Brookview Neighborhood Association, and served as a local precinct chair. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, whom she showered with toys, baked treats, and affection.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and siblings, Jap Hardin, Vernon Hardin, and Blanche Hardin Smith. Survivors include her children, Liz Keitt Sunderman and husband, Chris, of Mansfield, Texas, and Will Keitt and wife, Stephanie, of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Sunderman, Hendrix, Henley, and Hollis Keitt; sister, Jo Ann Hardin; brother-in-law, Richard (Dick) Keitt and wife, Barbara, of Houston; several nieces and nephews; and her dear Hardin cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Fairview Cemetery Association, PO Box 427, Hubbard, Texas 76648, or the Prairie Hill Cemetery, c/o Janet Shook, PO Box 36, Prairie Hill, Texas 76678.
