Melba Keiningham
December 7, 1942 - June 22, 2020
Melba Jean Keiningham was born in Waco, Texas, on December 7, 1942, to Arthur and Johnnie Mae Woodruff, and passed away on June 22, 2020. She spent her formative years in Bellmead, Texas, and attended La Vega High School where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Frank Keiningham Jr. Melba loved to play Canasta with her lifelong friends every Tuesday and to laugh with her son and grandson as often as possible.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her sister, Betty; and her beloved husband, Frank.
She is survived by her son, Kevin, his wife, Erika; and her grandson, Curtis.
A small graveside service will be held for immediate family only in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to a Mental Health charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.