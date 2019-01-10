Allan Robert KeimApr. 28, 1952 - Jan. 2, 2019Allan Keim, 66, of Waco, passed away January 2, 2019, in Waco. Memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be at noon, one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Bosqueville Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

