William KeetonMarch 25, 1954 - Nov. 1, 2019William Darrel "Billy" Keeton, 65, of Clifton, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at Goodall-Witcher Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Clifton, with The Rev. John Wheatley officiating. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Clifton Funeral Home.Billy was born March 25, 1954, in Hawthorne, NV, to Herman Darrel "Bill" and Gladys Mildred (Tilley) Keeton. He attended West Jr. High School, Waco High School and McLennan Community College. On March 25, 1972, He married Twilla Ann Murphy, They had three children, Shane, Kelli, and Eric. Billy owned and operated Keeton Auto in Waco over the last 30 years.In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, cruising, watching his grandkids play sports, and going to the beach. Billy loved telling jokes and pulling pranks on people. He was one to never forget a face.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric Keeton; brother, Dennis Keeton; sister, Linda Keeton; brothers-in-law, George Rice, Billy Hill, and Troy Albrecht.He is survived by his wife, Twilla Keeton of Clifton; son, Shane Keeton and his children, Chase and Chance of Hewitt; daughter, Kelli Turley and husband, Mike, their daughter, Taylor of Willis; sisters, Libby Hill of Mart, Wanda Page, and husband, Rick of Farmington, NM, Peggy Keeton of Mart, and Elaine Albrecht of Clifton; mother and father-in-law, Clay and Lou Murphy of Waco; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Becky Murphy of Waco; Heather Keeton, mother of his grandsons; and many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and so, so many friends.Pallbearers will be Milton Cortez, Randy Hill, Billy Wayne Hill, Zac Keeton, Buddy Locklar, Cody Walston, Jimmy Summerour, and Norman Rodriguez.Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com.

