William KeetonMarch 25, 1954 - Nov. 1, 2019William Darrel "Billy" Keeton, 65, of Clifton, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at Goodall-Witcher Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Clifton, with The Rev. John Wheatley officiating. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Clifton Funeral Home.Billy was born March 25, 1954, in Hawthorne, NV, to Herman Darrel "Bill" and Gladys Mildred (Tilley) Keeton. He attended West Jr. High School, Waco High School and McLennan Community College. On March 25, 1972, He married Twilla Ann Murphy, They had three children, Shane, Kelli, and Eric. Billy owned and operated Keeton Auto in Waco over the last 30 years.In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, cruising, watching his grandkids play sports, and going to the beach. Billy loved telling jokes and pulling pranks on people. He was one to never forget a face.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric Keeton; brother, Dennis Keeton; sister, Linda Keeton; brothers-in-law, George Rice, Billy Hill, and Troy Albrecht.He is survived by his wife, Twilla Keeton of Clifton; son, Shane Keeton and his children, Chase and Chance of Hewitt; daughter, Kelli Turley and husband, Mike, their daughter, Taylor of Willis; sisters, Libby Hill of Mart, Wanda Page, and husband, Rick of Farmington, NM, Peggy Keeton of Mart, and Elaine Albrecht of Clifton; mother and father-in-law, Clay and Lou Murphy of Waco; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Becky Murphy of Waco; Heather Keeton, mother of his grandsons; and many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and so, so many friends.Pallbearers will be Milton Cortez, Randy Hill, Billy Wayne Hill, Zac Keeton, Buddy Locklar, Cody Walston, Jimmy Summerour, and Norman Rodriguez.Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com.
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.