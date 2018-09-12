Carolyn Shawn KeelMay 7, 1964 - Sept. 10, 2018Carolyn "Shawn Baby" (Mooney) Keel, 54, of Waco passed away Monday, September 10, 2018 at her home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, September 14, 2018 at Cole Funeral Home with the Reverend Jim Fitzhugh officiating. Interment will follow in Crawford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 13 at the funeral home.Shawn was born on May 7, 1964 to Edward and Jene (Walters) Mooney in Waco. She attended school in McGregor where she was one of the youngest McGregor Bulldog mascots at the age of three, was crowned Miss Tot of McGregor in 1967, graduated from 4-C College in Waco, and married Donald Ray Keel on May 11, 1987 in Waco. Shawn was known for her huge heart and could always see the good in anyone. Although she struggled with health problems, the past few years, she never complained or looked for sympathy from anyone. Her main concern, throughout her illness, was her family and friends. Anyone that had the opportunity to know and love Shawn was truly blessed.Preceding her in death were her father, William Edward Mooney; grandparents; and several beloved aunts and uncles.Shawn is survived by her mother, Jene Carolyn (Walters) Mooney; husband, Donald Ray Keel; daughters Britany Reza, Brandi Keel and husband, Cody; step-sons, Chris Keel and wife, Tina, Dustin Keel and wife, Tiffany; brothers, Barry Mooney, Charles Mooney and wife, Tina; grandchildren, Laci, Savannah, Madison, Kamryn, Johnathan, Jayden, Jordan, Avah, Amarie, Joshua, Alayah; and several nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
