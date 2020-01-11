Bettye KeathleyFeb. 28, 1937 - Jan. 8, 2020Mrs. Bettye Delene Baird Keathley, 82, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, January 12, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors in Waco, Texas. A graveside service will be at held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 13, at Frost Cemetery in Frost, TX.Bettye was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lessie (Cook) Baird and husband, David L. Keathley. She is survived by their daughter, Kathy Cawthron and husband, Rich, and granddaughters Delaney and Savannah of Round Rock, Texas. She is also survived by her cousin, Lynn Short and wife, Anita of Frost, Texas.Bettye was born on February 28, 1937 in Corsicana, Texas. On September 3, 1955, she married the love of her life, David Keathley. After graduating from Sam Houston State College, they dedicated their lives to public school education. Bettye taught Home Economics in Magnolia Independent School District. They moved to Waco in 1962, where she both taught and served as a district and campus administrator for Waco Independent School District. Bettye and David were active in the Kareem Shrine and other community organizations, as well as being very involved in their only daughter's school activities.After Bettye retired in 2003, she began working for Baylor University and Waco ISD in the teacher preparation program. Bettye loved to travel and she, Kathy, Rich and her granddaughters enjoyed many vacations and excursions.In lieu of flowers, memorial dedications may be made in her honor to your choice of Title I public schools, animal shelters, or pet rescue organizations.
Keathley, Bettye
To send flowers to the family of Bettye Keathley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 W Waco Dr
Waco, TX 76710
4400 W Waco Dr
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before Bettye's Visitation begins.
Jan 13
Graveside Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Frost Cemetery
Garrity Street
Frost, TX 76641
Garrity Street
Frost, TX 76641
Guaranteed delivery before Bettye's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.