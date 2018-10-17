Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS AND NORTHEAST TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS, BOSQUE, COLLIN, COMANCHE, CORYELL, DALLAS, DENTON, EASTLAND, ELLIS, ERATH, HAMILTON, HILL, HOOD, HUNT, JOHNSON, KAUFMAN, LAMPASAS, MCLENNAN, MILLS, NAVARRO, PALO PINTO, PARKER, ROCKWALL, SOMERVELL, STEPHENS, TARRANT, AND WISE. IN NORTHEAST TEXAS, DELTA, HENDERSON, HOPKINS, RAINS, AND VAN ZANDT. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WIDESPREAD RAIN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT WHICH MAY LEAD TO ADDITIONAL FLOODING, MAINLY FROM THE COMANCHE AREA THROUGH THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE DFW METROPLEX INTO EAST TEXAS. * ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITHIN THE FLOOD WATCH AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR HEAVY RAIN WHICH MAY LEAD TO FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS ALONG CREEKS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA. &&