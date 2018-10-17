Evelyn J. KayFebruary 15, 1939 - October 15, 2018Evelyn J. Kay, 79, of Marlin, passed away at her residence. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 19, 2018, at Adams Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Kosse Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

