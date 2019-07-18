Billy Gene KayMay 2, 1932 - July 15, 2019Billy Gene Kay, 87, of Robinson, peacefully passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home with his wife, daughter, and sons by his side. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Bethel Methodist Church, 104 S. Old Robinson Rd, with Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to service starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church.Bill was born May 2, 1932 to Walter and Edna (Ford) Kay in Wetumka, Oklahoma. He played college football at Oklahoma A&M University before graduating with a BS in Agriculture. Bill married Norma Carruth in El Paso in February 1957. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan. Bill was a Regional Fertilizer Salesman for Phillips Petroleum Company until retirement. He was an avid sports fan and spent many hours coaching and cheering for his children and grandchildren. Bill loved to cook, spend time traveling, and reading.He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; and one sister.Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma; children, Karen Hunt and husband, Ronnie, Mark Kay and wife, Karen, Scott Kay and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Shawna Cheek and husband, Shawn, Tyler Kay, Baxter Kay, and Brady Kay; great-grandchildren, Carter, Evan, Jonah, and Caroline Cheek.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
