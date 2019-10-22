Cecelia KarcherFeb. 22, 1935 - Oct. 13, 2019Cecelia McBurnett Andersen Karcher died October 13, 2019. Cecelia was born in Thrall, Texas, to Audria (Probst) and M.G. "Speedy" McBurnett in 1935.In 1953, she married John D. Andersen. A precious son, John L. Andersen, was born of that union. John Layne survives her.In 1981, she married Lee Roy Karcher of Austin, Texas. Upon retirement, he and Cecelia began a full-time RV lifestyle and volunteered in State and Corp Parks for over 13 wonderful years. They made wonderful friends with Park staff who became like family. In 1996, they retired their RV and settled in Waco. Lee Roy survives her and continues to live in Waco.Cecelia is survived by her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Jim and Delta Igleheart. Many loved nieces and nephews. Among them are Lisa and Mike Zipperlen of Waco and David Simcik of Pflugerville, and close family friend and Minister of the Gospel, J.F. Simcik.She cherished the memory of "home" and lifelong friends Marie (Starnes) Wernecke of Thrall and Marjorie (Blackwell) Prinz and the late Waylon Prinz of Round Rock. There are friends coast-to-coast and beyond.With gratitude, she mentions more recent Angels; Paul Carpenter, Dr. Charles Stern, Officer Oliver, and the amazing staff at S&W Hillcrest Hospice among so many who enriched her life in so many ways.Cecelia was of the Baptist faith. Her soul was secured long ago. At her request there will be no formal service.Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Samaritan's Purse and the Salvation Army were among her favorite charities.
