Nancy L. KallusJan. 12, 1955 - June 2, 2019Nancy L. Kallus, age 64, of Leroy, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.Nancy was born January 12, 1955, in Waco, the daughter of the late Frank and Annie (Roessler) Schroeder. She was a 1973 graduate of West High School. On March 18, 1978, she was united in marriage to Larry Kallus in West. Larry preceded her in death on August 19, 2010.Nancy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. She was also a member of the SPJST Lodge. She worked for Baylor University for 24 years, most recently in the Philosophy Department.Nancy enjoyed crocheting, cooking, gardening, and taking care of animals, especially her cats. She loved spending time with her family and adored being with her grandkids.Survivors include her daughter, Jamie Jo Ruth and husband, Shannon, of Leroy; three sisters, Cecilia Soukup of Robinson, Mary Jane McClinchie of San Antonio, and Dianne Reed of Hallsburg; grandchildren, Keri Jo Ruth and Justin Ruth; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waco Humane Society or Fuzzy Friends. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.