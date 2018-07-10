Josephine KallusNov. 8, 1929 - July 7, 2018Josephine Kallus, age 88, of Abbott, passed away, Saturday, July 7, 2018 at in West. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 10, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 11, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott. Burial will follow at Fatima Cemetery.Josephine was born, November 8, 1929, in Penelope, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Kroulik) Marek. She was a 1948 graduate of Penelope High School. On July 31, 1951, she was united in marriage to Albin J. Kallus in Abbott. Albin preceded her in death on November 28, 2007. Josephine was a homemaker and worked with Albin on the family farm. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott. Josephine enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, cooking and taking care of her cats, Smoky and Max. She especially loved being outdoors.Josephine is also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Marek, Lillie Marek, Albina Howard, Willie Mae Skerik and Leona Kolar; and brothers, Frank Willie Marek and Joe Marek.Survivors include son, David Kallus; daughter, Susan Kallus, both of Abbott; brothers, Eugene Marek and wife, Betty, and Leon Marek and wife, Kathy; brothers-in-law, Rufus Howard, Alfons Kolar and Ed Smajstrla; sisters-in-law, Annie Mae Marek and Lois Kallus; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Abbott Volunteer Fire Department, West EMS or West Rest Haven Memorial Fund.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.