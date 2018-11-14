Kurt Frederic Kaiser
December 17, 1934 - November 12, 2018
Kurt Frederic Kaiser, 83, passed peacefully from this world surrounded by his family on November 12, 2018. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 15, at 3800 Greenleaf Dr., Waco, TX 76710. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 16, at First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave., Waco, TX 76706, officiated by The Rev. Eric Howell. A reception in the church parlor will follow the service.
Kurt was born in Chicago, Illinois, December 17, 1934, to Elisabeth and Otto Kaiser. He grew up playing piano and performing throughout Chicago from the age of 12, including live radio on WMBI. At 15, Kurt left home for Billings, Montana, where he played piano for live radio, churches, and Youth for Christ rallies. During this time Kurt met his future bride, Patricia Anderson. After leaving Montana, Kurt returned to Chicago to graduate from Lane Tech High School in January 1954. He then went back on the road as accompanist to acclaimed basso Bill Carle for a year. Returning to Chicago, he studied at the American Conservatory of Music and earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Northwestern University by 1959.
In 1956, Kurt married Pat, the love of his life and soul mate of 62 years. They lived a life full of adventure that took them around the world, making friends all along the way, sharing a common calling, and rearing a family together. Their rich and blessed relationship was an example to many.
Kurt redirected his professional career when he joined Word Records, Inc. in 1959 as Director of Artists and Repertoire and later became Vice President and Director of Music. During his tenure, Word grew to become the largest Christian publisher in the world. Kurt composed more than 300 copyrighted songs and recorded 18 solo piano albums. He also arranged and produced albums for many artists, including George Beverly Shea, Ethel Waters, Ken Medema, Burl Ives, Christopher Adkins & Stephen Neilson, Christopher Parkening, and Kathleen Battle. His career spanned over fifty years, influencing modern church music and helping to usher in a new era of American Christian music. Crossing denominational boundaries, along with Ralph Carmichael, he co-wrote the first broadly popular youth musical, "Tell It Like It Is," sparking an explosion of popularity in this new genre of contemporary Christian music. Kurt's compositions are in many church hymnals, including his best known songs, "Pass It On" and "Oh How He Loves You and Me."
In 1992, Kurt was awarded a special Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. He received two Dove Awards during his career. In 2001, he was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and later received the GMA Faithfulness in Service award in 2003. He was inducted into the Hall of Honor for the Christian Booksellers Association in 1999. Kurt received an Honorary Doctor of Sacred Music Degree from Trinity College in Illinois and an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Baylor University. Baylor also presented him with the Pro Ecclesia award in 2017.
A founder and active member of DaySpring Baptist Church in Waco, from its inception until his passing, Kurt directed the choir and provided inspiring devotional music from the piano for over 20 years. He was a dedicated member of the church and generous contributor to all its ministries. He loved DaySpring, its people, and its purpose.
Even as he travelled the world, Kurt spent his entire adult life as a proud resident of Waco. He and Pat enjoyed a long association with the Waco Symphony, supported Baylor University, and were avid fans of Baylor sports, particularly the women's basketball team. Kurt also enjoyed spending time with Pat, friends and family at his beloved summer home in Durango, Colorado, called Riversong. No matter where he was, Kurt's positive demeanor, quick laugh, and ever-present whistling were familiar to everyone who knew him.
Most precious in life to Kurt was family. His life was a source of love and support to an extended family that will miss him so. Kurt is survived by his wife, Pat; four children and their spouses, Kris Kaiser Olson and Charles Olson of Waco, Kelli and Kent Kaiser of Sugar Land, Janet and Craig Kaiser of Houston, and Gail and Tim Kaiser of Coppell; ten grandchildren, Beth Olson Drew and Anne Olson, Brett Kaiser and Brooke Hahn, Kurt, Charlotte, and Katherine Kaiser, Austin, Chad, and Kate Kaiser; great-grandchildren, Claire and Fuller Drew; sister, Sigrid Schultz; brothers, Helmuth Kaiser, Martin Kaiser, and Gerhard Kaiser; and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Kent Kaiser, Craig Kaiser, Tim Kaiser, Charles Olson, Brett Kaiser, Austin Kaiser, Kurt Kaiser, Chad Kaiser, and Leslie Neugebauer. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the DaySpring Tuesday Men's Bible Study.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to DaySpring Baptist Church, 7900 Renewal Way, Waco TX 76712; the Kurt and Patricia Kaiser Endowed Music Scholarship Fund, Baylor University, One Bear Place, #97050, Waco TX 76798-7050; or a charity of choice.
The family wishes to thank the many healthcare providers who have so lovingly and expertly cared for Kurt over the years.
