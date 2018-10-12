Donald Duane JuntunenNov. 18, 1952 - Oct. 06, 2018Donald Duane Juntunen, of Waco, passed away October 6, 2018 at the age of 65. Visitation will be held from 3pm to 5pm Sunday, October 14, at Connally-Compton Funeral Home, 4400 W. Waco Dr. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, October 15 at Bible Way Church, 2800 Gurley Ave., Waco.Donald is survived by his wife, Sandy Juntunen; son, Tom and wife, Tiffanie and children, Alesis, Cadence, and Memphis; son, Matt and wife, Tiffini and son, Camron; brother, David Juntunen and wife, Patty; sister, Vicki Juntunen; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.