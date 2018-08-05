David P. JundSept. 27, 1947 - Aug. 2, 2018David P. Jund, age 70, of Gatesville, passed away, Thursday, August 2, 2018 surrounded by his family.Visitation with David's family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 6, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church of Gatesville. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 7, at the First United Methodist Church, with Pastors Stephen Schmidt and Gene Gurley officiating. Private interment will be at the Gatesville City Cemetery.David was born, September 27, 1947, in Marlin, to the late Paul and Angela Haug Jund. He grew up in Marlin and graduated from Marlin High School in 1966. Growing up he was very involved in the Perry United Methodist Church in the Perry community. He attended McLennan Community College, before entering the Texas Department of Public Safety Training Academy in 1968. After completing the academy he was assigned to Coryell County. After locating to Gatesville, he soon met, fell in love with and married Sally Maude Jones on December 6, 1969. He spent his entire career as a DPS State Trooper in Coryell County, retiring with 30 years of service in 1997. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gatesville.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally Maude Jund; son, Preston Jund and wife, Nicole, of Highland Village; daughter, Jennifer Boyd and husband, Dusty, of Gatesville; sister, Carolyn Erskine and husband, Norman, of Marlin; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Tatum, Jacob, Barrett, Peyton, Braxton, and Hez.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.