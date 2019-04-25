Kim Jay JoyceMarch 29, 1956 - April 21, 2019Kim Jay Joyce, 63, passed away April 21, 2019. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Rising Star, Texas. Burial will be at Rising Star Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at First Baptist Church.Kim was born March 29, 1956, in Brownwood, Texas, to John Jay and Marita Joyce. He was a graduate of Rising Star High School. He married Lisa (Cotton) on December 14, 1990.Survivors are his wife, Lisa; two daughters, Nicole Joyce and fiancé, Jacob Pezzini, and Briana Joyce and fiancé, Tristian Wooten; brothers, Kenton Joyce and wife, Anja, and John Kyle Joyce; father, John Jay Joyce and wife, Martha; step-brothers, Paul Thornton and wife, Yvonne; step-sister, Malesa Martinez and husband, Lloyd.Condolences may be shared at www.kimbroughfh.comKimbrough Funeral Home300 W 9th St.Cisco, Texas254-442-1211Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

