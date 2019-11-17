Shirley JonesFeb. 2, 1948 - Nov. 13, 2019Shirley Jones, 71, of Mooreville, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Paul Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Mooreville Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, at the funeral home.Shirley was born February 2, 1948, in Falls County, TX, to Ervin and Pearl Bowen Herrington. She married Winston Jones on February 2, 1968. They were married nearly 47 years until his death on January 17, 2015. Shirley was a loving grandmother who never missed her grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed flowers, crafts and was a talented church pianist. She worked many years at First State Bank Central Texas.Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Jones; her parents; and her brother, Donald Lee Herrington.She is survived by her son, James Winston Jones and wife, Brandie; grandchildren, Anson Jones, Tyler Jones, Heston Jones, Mahaley Cook, Mabry Cook, Marly Cook and McKeller Cook; sisters-in-law, Ann Phelps and husband, Wayne, Mary Jane Huber and husband, Carroll and Bobbie Herrington; special cousin, Patricia Maricle; many nieces, nephews, cousins, along with special friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chilton Booster Club, PO Box 136, Chilton, TX 76632.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

