Shirley JonesFeb. 2, 1948 - Nov. 13, 2019Shirley Jones, 71, of Mooreville, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Paul Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Mooreville Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, at the funeral home.Shirley was born February 2, 1948, in Falls County, TX, to Ervin and Pearl Bowen Herrington. She married Winston Jones on February 2, 1968. They were married nearly 47 years until his death on January 17, 2015. Shirley was a loving grandmother who never missed her grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed flowers, crafts and was a talented church pianist. She worked many years at First State Bank Central Texas.Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Jones; her parents; and her brother, Donald Lee Herrington.She is survived by her son, James Winston Jones and wife, Brandie; grandchildren, Anson Jones, Tyler Jones, Heston Jones, Mahaley Cook, Mabry Cook, Marly Cook and McKeller Cook; sisters-in-law, Ann Phelps and husband, Wayne, Mary Jane Huber and husband, Carroll and Bobbie Herrington; special cousin, Patricia Maricle; many nieces, nephews, cousins, along with special friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chilton Booster Club, PO Box 136, Chilton, TX 76632.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
-
Blake Burleson: In an abyss of lies, I must finally depart from enablers of madness among us
-
Texas high school football scores, playoffs week 1: Nov. 14-15, 2019
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 11 football
-
Man accused of breaking 6-year-old son's leg
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.