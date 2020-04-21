Ronald Dale "Butch" Jones
July 30, 1957 - April 20, 2020
Butch Jones, 62, of China Spring, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, April 20, 2020, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.
The family will receive friends from one's vehicle from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. For those who own classic cars or trucks, the family invites you to drive them to the memorial visitation. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.
Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.