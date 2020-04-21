Ronald Dale "Butch" Jones

July 30, 1957 - April 20, 2020

Butch Jones, 62, of China Spring, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, April 20, 2020, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.

The family will receive friends from one's vehicle from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. For those who own classic cars or trucks, the family invites you to drive them to the memorial visitation. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.

