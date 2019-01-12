Robert Lewis JonesNov. 4, 1923 - Jan. 10, 2019Robert Lewis Jones, 95, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019 in Lorena, Texas. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 14, 2019, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, with Mickey Fugit officiating, followed by Military Honors and Masonic Services. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Bob was born on November 4, 1923, to William Jefferson and Pearlie Mae Jones in Mooreville, Texas. He was a member of the United States Marine Corp., serving for 20 years active duty and 10 years in the reserves, but was a Marine until the day he died. Bob served in the Pacific Theater during WWII and was a Veteran of the Battle of Peleliu and served on New Caledonia, Guadalcanal, Saipan and Guam. He also served in the Korean war.On December 25th 1945, he married Rosa Lee Bridger and together they had two children – Alton Douglas Jones and Mary Kimberly Jones. Bob and Rosa were married for 52 wonderful years until Rosa's passing in in 1997.After Bob's Marine Corp. career they returned to Texas and he worked at General Tire in Waco, retiring in 1986.Bob was a Past Master of Fidelis Masonic Lodge #1127 A.F. & A.M. and Eddy Masonic Lodge #797, a Past District Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Texas for District 61A and a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason – having served as Chairman of the Wardrobe Committee for many years.In 2001, Bob married Betty McDonald and they were married for seven years until Betty's passing.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosa; wife, Betty; and 13 brothers and sisters.He is survived by his daughter, Kim Payne of Lorena, TX; son, Doug Jones of Caldwell, TX; son, Mike McDonald of Pottsboro, TX; grandchildren, Jennifer Pitts and husband, Corey, Dr. Alese Roemisch and husband, Andrew, Zak Jones and wife, Brooke, Joel McDonald and wife, Marie, and Lauren McDonald; seven great-grandchildren; and a special nephew Rick Jones.In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Bruceville Baptist Church, PO Box 1118, Bruceville, TX 76630.The family would like to offer a very special Thank You to the doctors and the nurses and staff of the 3K Unit of the USVA Medical Center in Temple, TX who were unbelievable in their care of Bob and us during his stay there, and to the members of Providence Hospice who were so wonderful in caring in his last days.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
