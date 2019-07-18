Robert C. JonesMarch 4, 1932 - July 15, 2019Robert Carmon Jones (Chaplain Lt. Col, Retired), 87, of Waco went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 15, 2019. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his loving wife of 65 years, and family.Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Celebration of his life will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Seventh and James Baptist Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Erin Conaway and the Rev. Dr. John Beyers will officiate.Robert was born in Runge, Texas to Carroll and Cora Jones. His family moved to Live Oak County about 9 years later, where he met the love of his life, Joyce Gilstrap, while in 5th Grade. He attended Texas A&M and graduated from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He was ordained into the ministry, and pastored his first church at 18. After finishing seminary studies, he entered the Army as a first lieutenant. During his 23 years of service, he completed two tours in Vietnam, where he performed more than 600 services. He was also stationed in Germany, Panama, New York, and Colorado. As a result of his service to our country in Vietnam, he received many medals and awards, including, but not limited to, three Bronze Star Medals for meritorious achievement, two Air Medals, and the Republic of Vietnam Service Medal. He dedicated his life to serving God.Robert was a member of Seventh and James Baptist Church. Around the City of Waco, he became known as the "Rose Man" for the more than 1,000 rose bushes he tended with great care. He was an active member of the Waco Rose Society, and wrote a book on growing roses in this area. The rose garden was open to visitors who came from all over the state to visit.Robert Jones was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his son, Jeffrey Carr Jones.He is survived by Joyce Jones, his wife of 65 years; his daughter, Robin Edgerton of Waco; his daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Greg Brown of Mansfield, TX; daughter-in-law, Julie Strickland, of Ft. Smith, AR; and his seven grandchildren, Russell Edgerton, Elizabeth Edgerton, Jordan Jones, Jenna Ogilvie, Heather Brown, Haley Brown, and Jeffrey Brown.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials for scholarships to the Truett Seminary at Baylor University, in memory of Robert Jones.Please share a memory or sign our Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
