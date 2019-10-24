Maynell JonesJan. 29, 1935 - Oct. 13, 2019Maynell Jones, passed away Sunday October 13, 2019.Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Minister Ernie Christie officiating.Maynell was born January 29, 1935, in Aquilla, Texas, to Roosevelt and Pearl (Kirkpatrick) Whalen. She married Royce D. Jones on June 25, 1955. She attended Waco schools and earned her high school diploma from LaVega High School in May 1977 at the age of 42 when she attended night school. She was a full time homemaker and gifted seamstress. In the 1970's to the early1980's, she made clothes for family and friends, weddings, bridesmaids dresses, gowns for Eastern Star women and uniforms for the LaVega cheerleaders. She was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved watching Wheel of Fortune and Dancing with the Stars. Her hobbies included flower gardening, feeding birds, reading and crossword puzzles. She was also a wonderful cook.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Betty Baggett and Mary Farmer; and brother, Jerry Simpson.Survivors include her children, Ronald Jones and wife, Pam, Darrell Jones and wife, Shari, and Deanna Jones Harris; sister, Wanda Sullivan and husband, Jack; grandchildren, Matthew Jones, Christopher Jones, Adrienne Jones, Ashley Jones, and Charles Devin Harris; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Providence Hospital and Providence Hospice for their care and support.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
