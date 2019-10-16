Matthew Ryan JonesFeb. 7, 1989 - Oct. 11, 2019Falls County Deputy Sheriff, Matthew Ryan Jones, 30, of Waco, died Friday, October 11, 2019 while on duty as a Deputy Sheriff for the Falls County Sheriff's Department.The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Rd, in Woodway. Burial will follow at Gerald Cemetery.The general public who wish to pay their respects to Deputy Sheriff Jones may do so Wednesday, October 16, beginning at 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. and again Thursday, October 17, beginning at 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m.Matt was born February 7, 1989, in Waco, to Ronnie and Debbie Coleman Jones. He attended Connally High School and TSTC in Waco. In August of 2015, Matt joined the Falls County Sheriff's Department and was a four year veteran of the force as a K9 deputy at the time of his death.Matt met the love of his life, Courtney Travis, at West Fest. They were married October 31, 2015.Matt was not only a proud public servant who was respected by all who knew him, but he was also an avid outdoors-man who loved to hunt, fish, ride his ATV and was also a Jeep enthusiast.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joan and Ronald Coleman; great-grandparents, Jessie and C.M. Freeman; aunt, Judy Varga; uncle, David Weinberger; and cousin, David Varga.Matt is survived by his wife, Courtney of Waco; parents, Ronnie and Debbie Jones of Waco; brothers, Brandon and his two children, Hunter and Avery all of Waco, and Stephen and wife, Melissa, and their child, Sylee all of Tool; grandparents, Don and Gloria Jones of Waco; mother-in-law, Jeannie Stafford; numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a large extended family and host of friends. Matt is also survived by his K9 partner, Thor, and his Basset Hound, Flash.Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Jones, Stephen Jones, Kyle Roper, Lisa Cunningham, Colton Massey, Colton Cunningham, Josh Roberts, Justin Janskey, Hunter Jones, Sylee Jones and Avery Jones.In lieu of floral arrangements, a bank account has been opened at Educator's Credit Union for the benefit of Deputy Sheriff Matt Jones or send a memorial gift in Matt's memory to the 100 Club of Heart of Texas at www.100clubhot.comThoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
