Marie Ellen JonesJan. 3, 1927 - July 13, 2018Ellen Jones, 91, of Waco, TX, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 18, at Grace Gardens, 8220 Woodway Drive. A private family service will be held on Thursday.Ellen was born, January 3, 1927, in Wheeler, TX, to George and Pearl Warren. She had five sisters and one brother. She enjoyed tennis and bowling as a young athlete. Later in life she enjoyed motor home traveling across the county and genealogy research. Ellen held numerous management positions in retail before spending the last ten years in the family business.She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Jones; four sisters and brother; and daughter-in-law, Diane Davis. Survivors include three sons, Bob R. Davis and wife, Erin, of Waco, BJ Davis of Amarillo, TX, and Ben Davis and wife, Debbie of Canyon, TX; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Georgia Brummer of California.Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers; David Davis, Andy Davis, Jeremy Davis, Landry Davis, and Spencer Davis.The Davis family would like to thank Bluebonnet Hospice, Visiting Angels and a special thanks to The Delaney at Lake Waco and their most caring staff.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.