Madelyn G. JonesJune 12, 1937 - Dec. 15, 2019Madelyn Jones, 82, peacefully passed away, holding her daughters' hands.Madelyn began her Baylor career as the Assistant to the Registrar in 1979, was promoted to Associate Registrar, and became the University Registrar in 1982 until she retired in 2007. She was a proud member of the Central Texas Watercolor Society, Baylor Round Table, served on the Earle Harrison House board, and was certified in decorative arts for the Historic Waco Foundation. She was known for her elegant style, sense of humor, keen bridge skills, and helping strangers smile.Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 601 Columbus Ave, Waco, with ashes placed in the Memorial Garden and a tribute luncheon to follow.Survived by Cheryl Jones Mountin (Dallas) and Heather Jones Taylor (Houston). Gifts whbfamily.com
