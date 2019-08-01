Kanova Goldsmith JonesDec. 10, 1935 - July 30, 2019Kanova "K. Ann" Goldsmith Jones, 83, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in McGregor, after lengthly battle with cancer at her residence. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, August 2, at Post Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 1, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.K. Ann was born December 10, 1935 in Hill County. She was the daughter of John C and Gay Stokes Goldsmith. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of West and attended West High School. K. Ann worked at West Café during high school. She married Benny Don Gee and from that union a daughter, Donna Denise was born. She then later worked for Italian Village & Owens Illinois Glass Company until she retired. One of K. Ann favorite past time was playing bingo and Car Trips with her husband. K. Ann Married Jerry Jones in 2001 in McGregor.She was preceded in death by parents; two sisters, Louvenia Goldsmith and Evelyn Malone and husband, Blondy; brothers, John Lewis Goldsmith.She is survived by her husband, Jerry Jones of McGregor; sons, Troy Jones and wife, Lori, of McGregor, Clay Jones, and Anson Jones; sister, Loreta Sulak of Waco; many other relatives, numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice. The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for the care given to their loved one.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

