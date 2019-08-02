Jerry Wayne Jones
Jan. 26, 1938 - Aug. 1, 2019
Jerry Wayne Jones passed to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at home in McGregor, Texas, after a brief illness.
Jerry was born on January 26, 1938 to Harry and Neely Jones of Gatesville. He joined the navy in 1955 where he served as a sonar-man on the U.S.S. Silverstein. After leaving the service in 1959 he enjoyed sky diving as a pastime, was employed by Owens-Illinois glass plant and retired after 35 years of service.
He enjoyed a well-deserved retirement for 20 years with his wife Kay Jones who preceded him in death by two days. The two of them will be buried together Friday, August 2, 2019, for a grave side service 1:00 at Oak Post cemetery in Oglesby, Texas.
Jerry was preceded in death by both of his parents; and brothers, Charles Jones of Waco, and James Jones of Dallas.
He is survived by his son, Troy Jones and daughter-in-law, Lori Jones of Waco; sons, Clay Jones of Austin, and Anson Jones of Ft. Worth; daughter, Donna Williams of Gatesville; grandchildren, Megan, Aaron, Kyle, Lindsay, and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Kloee, Kendall, Karson, Kannon, and Mason.
The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for the care given to their father. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Providence Hospice.
