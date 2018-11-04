Edward Milton JonesJuly 6, 1930 - March 16, 1951Edward Milton Jones, age 20, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, March 16, 1951. Milton was born on July 6, 1930 in Lake Charles, LA.Milton was a native of Lake Charles who proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve the country he loved. Corporal Jones was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was seriously wounded and taken Prisoner of War in South Korea on February 12, 1951. He died as a Prisoner on March 16, 1951. Milton was a loving son and brother. He will never be forgotten.Those left behind to cherish his memories are his parents, Daniel DeWolf Jones and Inez Ellender Jones of Lake Charles; brother, Daniel D. "D.D." Jones, Jr. and wife, Betty Rahm, of Houston, TX; sister, Emma Jean Jones Rogers and husband, Peter, of Toledo, OH; sister, Ethel Lynn Jones and husband, Ray, of Corpus Christi, TX; sister, Joy Jones Wilson and husband, Jerry, of Waco, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.Edward will be laid to rest with Honor on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. in Highland Cemetery in Lake Charles, La.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.JEHixson.com for the Jones family.Hixson Funeral Home3001 Ryan St.Lake Charles, LA 70601(337) 439-2446Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.