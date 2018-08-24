Earline JonesMay 1, 1931 - Aug. 19. 2018Earline Jones, passed on August 19, 2018. Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, August 25, at Carver Park Baptist Church. Burial in Doris Miller Memorial Park.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

