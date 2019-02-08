Donna JonesAug. 9, 1935 - Jan. 31, 2019Donna L. Jones, 83, of Waco, went to heaven Thursday, January 31, 2019.A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, at Patton Baptist Church in Valley Mills.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Patton Baptist Church c/o Donna Jones.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

