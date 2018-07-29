Dana JonesOct. 2, 1953 - July 25, 2018Dana (McDuffie) Jones, age 64, of Waco, passed away, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Victoria. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Monday, July 30, 2018, at Rosemound Garden of Memory Cemetery in Waco. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.Dana was born, October 2, 1953, in Houston, the daughter of Joyce (Sims) and Neill O. McDuffie Jr. She attended schools in Houston and was a graduate of Victoria High School, prior to receiving a Registered Nursing Degree from McLennan Community College in Waco. On October 15, 1985, she was united in marriage to Melvin D. Jones in Texarkana, Arkansas. Dana worked for Providence Hospital at the DePaul Center for over 33 years. She was a member of The Church of the Redeemed in Waco. Dana enjoyed reading, watching old movies, shopping and traveling. A close friend said of Dana, "She makes everyone so happy, she is God's child and an example to everyone".Dana was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kerry McDuffie.Survivors include her beloved husband of 32 years, Melvin Jones of Waco; brother, Neill McDuffie III and wife, Abbie, of Hilltop Lakes; nieces, Shari Bitner and husband, Wesley, and Lacie Goolsby and husband, Ryan; great-nieces and nephew, Lanie, Landon, Nicole and Megan; great-great-niece, Brooke; her mother-in-law, Melvina Jones; brother-in-law, Lloyd Jones; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Waco, %Mary Wentworth, 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.