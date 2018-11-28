Cynthia Denise JonesOctober 25, 1962 - November 21, 2018Cyndie Jones, 56, of Waco, TX, won her race on earth and went to be with Jesus on November 21, 2018. Her visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home on N. Robinson Dr. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 30, 2018, at Harvest Time Revival Center Church on Robinson Dr in Waco, TX.She was preceded in death by her mother, Francis Wagner-Birch and her father, John Wagner. Cyndie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jerry Jones and her nine children and their wives and her grandchildren that she completely and fully devoted her life to. They are, Brandon and Micah Jones of Pflugerville, TX, Brady and Joy Jones of Saginaw, TX, Blake and Kate Jones, of Longview, TX, Benjamin and Jonna Jones of Lorena, TX, Braden and Ashley Jones of China Spring, TX, Bryan and Anna Jones of Waco, TX, Bryce and Piper Jones of Waco, TX, Bethany Jones of Waco, TX, and Breanna Jones of Waco, TX. Cyndie had 11 grandchildren, they called her 'MiMi' and they were the light of her world: Camryn Jones, Jonah Jones, Kadence Jones, Zach Jones, Braeley Jones, Paul Jones, Jeremy Jones, Leiland Jones, Madeleine Jones, Chloe Jones, and Maverick Jones. Cyndie is also survived by her brothers and sister-in-laws, Keith and MaryJane Wagner of East, TX, and Butch and Cyndie Wagner of East, TX; and her sister, Claudia and Brian Moss; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many others.Cyndie loved and cared for her family deeply and she was completely devoted to Christ and sharing the love of Jesus with others. She was a prayer warrior and a truly good person who loved others. Her Children and grandchildren were precious to her."Many things will come and pass, but only what's done for Christ will last.""I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jeremiah 29:11Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
