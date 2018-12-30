Cora Lee JonesSept. 29, 1926 - Dec. 28, 2018Cora Lee Jones, 92, of Moody, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 31, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Moody with the Rev. Mickey Fugitt and Dr. Tom Shelton officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 30, at Cole Chapel in Moody.Cora Lee was born on September 29, 1926 to Logan and Eunice (Harvey) Hatter at home in Moody. She was a lifelong resident of Moody and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Moody. Cora Lee graduated from Moody High School in 1943. She graduated from Baylor University in 1948. Cora Lee taught elementary school in La Marque, Moody, and Bruceville Eddy. She married the love of her life, Mike Jones in 1950 and they celebrated 36 years of marriage together. Cora Lee was instrumental in getting the Moody Community Library established. She loved traveling with her husband and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike Jones; brother, Harvey Hatter.Survivors include her daughters, Helen Ann Jones of Houston, Virginia Lee Davis and, husband, Michael of Temple, and Ruth Haigood of Moody; grandchildren, Lauren Harris, Amy Wendt, David Haigood and wife, Megan, Charles Haigood, Jenny Davis, and Mike Haigood; great-grandchildren, Emily Faith Harris and Avery James Haigood; sister, Lula Jo Beerwinkle of Moody.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
