Betty Jo JonesDec. 18, 1934 - Oct. 18, 2019Betty Jo Jones, 84, of Waco, passed away at her home surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20, at the funeral home.

