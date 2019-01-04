Anita Louise JonesJune 6, 1925 - Dec. 30, 2018Anita Louise Jones of Waco, TX, passed away peacefully at the age of 93.Visitation will be held Sunday, January 06, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Western Heights Baptist Church, 6301 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710. Service will begin at 2:00 PM officiated by Kip Osborne, interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Anita was born June 6, 1925 in Rosebud, TX to Jim and Nora Neal. Her friends in the last two years of her life, would join her as she would say, "5 ft 2; eyes of blue; has anybody seen my gal". She would finish by saying; I've heard that all my life. She may have been a bit less than 5'2 in the end, but her eyes were noticeably blue until their final closing.She moved to Waco after graduating from Falls County Schools. There she met and married Cecil Marvin Jones in 1946. After other employment, they both settled into long careers at Owens-Illinois Glass Company; from which they retired. Cecil and Anita were married 56 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five sisters; five brothers; and son-in-law, Hartwell Robinson.Anita is survived by her children, Sherry Robinson and Kent Jones; three grandchildren, Keela Bonner and husband, Josh, children, Lilly, Leyla and Lauralai; Sammie Stromberg and husband, T Scott, children, Joshua and Noah; Danni White and husband, Choppie, children Chance, Chad, Cody and Clay; and three great-great-grandchildren.The family gives special recognition to Eve Cruz, Anita's loving caregiving in the last few months of her life. Also, thanks to the staff at Texas Home Health Hospice and for her friends at the Harrison Senior Center.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harrison Senior Center, 1718 N. 42, Waco, Texas 76710; Meals on Wheels, 501 W. Waco Dr., Waco, Texas 76707Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
