Cody Ray JoinerDec. 8, 1988 - June 26, 2019Cody Ray Joiner, 30, of Bruceville-Eddy, passed away in a car accident on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Belton, Texas. Family and friends will celebrate his life at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Bruceville Community Church, 583 Old Moody Rd, Eddy, TX, with Pastor Lloyd Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Mooreville Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Cody was born in Waco, TX, December 8, 1988, and grew up with his family in Bruceville-Eddy. He married Kaitlan Hansen on November 4, 2017 and settled in Waco. Cody was very passionate about the people and things he loved. Some of his many hobbies include sports, hunting, fishing and poetry.He will forever be remembered by his fun loving, adventurous spirit and his heart of gold.Cody was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beverly Taylor; grandfather, Ray Joiner; and great-grandmother, Mary Dayhoff.Cody is survived by his wife, Kaitlan Joiner; parents, Suzanne and Clint Joiner; mother and father-in-law, Kathy and Tim Hansen; sister-in-law, Lauren Hansen; brother-in-law, Ethan Rice; grandmother, Betty Joiner; grandfather, Charles Taylor; siblings, Tabatha Bernal, Jennie Joiner, and Hunter Joiner; nieces and nephews, Sean Bernal, Sierra Bernal, Peyton McNeely and Zaine Bernal; cousins, Randy and Ashley Lynch, Chase and Brittani Bryant, Chelsea Bryant, Braxton and Suzy Lynch, Shawn Underberg, Charlie Bryant, Kasey Erler, Ryan Joiner, Courtney Underberg, Katy Adams, Skyllar Taylor, Vikki Taylor, Montana Taylor, Seth Taylor, Caleb Lyndsey, and Kimma Taylor; along with several aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
