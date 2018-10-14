Clifford JohnstonMarch 29, 1945 - October 5, 2018Clifford Johnston, 73, of China Spring, TX passed away Friday, October 5, 2018 in his home surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 pm Wednesday, Oct. 17, at St. Louis Catholic Church with Father Ryan Higdon as Celebrant. Private burial will be later at China Spring Cemetery. A Rosary Service led by Dr. Jim Moshinskie will be 6 pm Tuesday, Oct. 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family.Cliff was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Omer and Rita (Fisher) Johnston on March 29, 1945, 20 minutes after his twin brother, Chris. After graduating from Derry Area High School in 1963, Cliff went on to earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University. He was married to Sally Jackman on September 28, 1968. While living in Latrobe, PA, the couple welcomed four children into the world.In 1982, Cliff moved his young family from PA to China Spring, TX, just outside of Waco. He raised his three sons and daughter on a modest country estate where he loved to garden and tinker with his tractors. When his children were small, he often took them fishing and camping and even braved a few road trips in the family van. He was an avid woodworker who enjoyed building toys and carving figurines. His engineering career enabled him to travel to the far corners of the world, feeding his sense of adventure. Cliff served 30 years in the US Army and Army National Guard in both PA and TX, rising to the rank of Captain before retiring from service in 1991. He spent 45 years working as a mechanical engineer for various companies, eventually becoming a Vice President of Engineering, before working for himself as a highly respected industry consultant. He retired from professional life in 2010. Cliff was a very proud, joyous grandfather to seven grandchildren, who lovingly called him Poppop.Later in life, he joined the Knights of Columbus, becoming a 4th degree Sir Knight. He served his church by serving others, offering communion as a Eucharistic minister at Providence Hospital and St Philip Catholic Church of China Spring and attending the Central Texas Fellowship of Catholic Men.Cliff was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sally Johnston of China Spring, TX; son, Jason Johnston of Valley Mills, TX, his wife, Tammy and children, Samantha, Meagan and Madison; son, Corey Johnston of Aubrey, TX, his wife, Nicole and children, Andersen and Carter; son, Clay Johnston of Waco, TX, his wife, Georgia and children, Mahalie and Maya; favorite daughter, Shannon Johnston of Austin, TX; twin brother, Christopher Johnston, wife, Judy of Derry, PA; sister, Marlaine Griffin, husband, Rich of San Jose, CA; and brother, George Johnston, wife, Deborah of Derry, PA; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, China Spring, TXSign the online Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
