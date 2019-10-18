Washington Carver JohnsonMarch 4, 1951 - Oct. 14, 2019Washington Johnson passed away Monday, Oct. 14. Service is Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at Springhill U.M.C. in Riesel, Texas. Visitation is Friday, Oct. 18 from 6-8 p.m. Dorsey-Keatts Chapel.Dorsey-Keatts WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

