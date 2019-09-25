Wanda Jewell JohnsonJan. 2, 1929 - Sept. 22, 2019Wanda Jewell Johnson passed away at Providence Hospital on Sunday, September 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 26, at Oakwood Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Tom Pearson. There will be no visitation.Wanda was born January 2, 1929, in Waco, Texas, to Margaret Myrtle Shanks and Noble Jewell. She attended Baylor University and lived in Waco for the duration of her life. She married Carl Lacy Johnson on June 17, 1950, and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage before his death in 1999.She served as an early childhood educator at MHMR and actively volunteered in the community, including roles at Providence Hospital, Compassion Ministries, and Meals on Wheels. She and Carl were dedicated members of St. John's Methodist Church, First Methodist Church of Waco, and Austin Avenue United Methodist Church.She was a loving wife and mother and beloved Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, sewing for her children and grandchildren, and sitting with her little dogs. She and Carl spent time together gardening, travelling the world, and taking the best care of their family.She is survived by her sister, Janice Claire Walker of San Antonio; children, Margaret Carolyn Key of Waco, and Sarah and Michael Lacy Johnson of The Woodlands; grandchildren, Snow and Blane Randall Taylor Stevenson of Vietnam, Kristal Lacy and Justin Lowry of Waco, Phillip Lacy Johnson of San Antonio, and Spencer Lacy Johnson of Austin; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Alexander, Ethan Montgomery, and Emily Linh Stevenson of Vietnam, Allison Lacy of San Antonio, and Claire Lacy of Waco.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, Waco, 76706.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

