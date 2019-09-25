Wanda Jewell JohnsonJan. 2, 1929 - Sept. 22, 2019Wanda Jewell Johnson passed away at Providence Hospital on Sunday, September 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 26, at Oakwood Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Tom Pearson. There will be no visitation.Wanda was born January 2, 1929, in Waco, Texas, to Margaret Myrtle Shanks and Noble Jewell. She attended Baylor University and lived in Waco for the duration of her life. She married Carl Lacy Johnson on June 17, 1950, and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage before his death in 1999.She served as an early childhood educator at MHMR and actively volunteered in the community, including roles at Providence Hospital, Compassion Ministries, and Meals on Wheels. She and Carl were dedicated members of St. John's Methodist Church, First Methodist Church of Waco, and Austin Avenue United Methodist Church.She was a loving wife and mother and beloved Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, sewing for her children and grandchildren, and sitting with her little dogs. She and Carl spent time together gardening, travelling the world, and taking the best care of their family.She is survived by her sister, Janice Claire Walker of San Antonio; children, Margaret Carolyn Key of Waco, and Sarah and Michael Lacy Johnson of The Woodlands; grandchildren, Snow and Blane Randall Taylor Stevenson of Vietnam, Kristal Lacy and Justin Lowry of Waco, Phillip Lacy Johnson of San Antonio, and Spencer Lacy Johnson of Austin; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Alexander, Ethan Montgomery, and Emily Linh Stevenson of Vietnam, Allison Lacy of San Antonio, and Claire Lacy of Waco.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, Waco, 76706.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 4 football
-
VIDEO: Rice band takes aim at Baylor LGBTQ stance in halftime show
-
Man found shot to death in his Waco apartment Friday evening
-
Assistant DA, Waco ISD board member fired from job as juvenile prosecutor
-
Waco man, 19, arrested in post-party shoot-up at West home
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.